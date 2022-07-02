Individual U.S. Dressage Combinations Finish CHIO Aachen in Deutsche Bank Stadium

Aachen, Germany – Five individual U.S. dressage combinations contested competition in Deutsche Bank Stadium across the different classes offered in elite international competition hosted at the venue this week during the CHIO Aachen.

Sarah Tubman & First Apple

©TaylorPence/US Equestrian

In the FEI CDI4* Grand Prix Freestyle, Sarah Tubman (Wellington, Fla.) and First Apple rode an upbeat freestyle to receive a 74.565 percent from the judges. Tubman and First Apple, a 2010 Dutch Warmblood stallion owned by Summit Farm showcased their excellent passage and trot work in the choreography floor plan, as well as several movements highlighting a challenging degree of difficulty in the canter tour. Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino, a 2007 Hanoverian stallion owned by Betsy Juliano LLC, were trending above 80 percent in their freestyle before the judges paused their test and upon inspection, Salvino was found to have blood in the mouth and the combination was unfortunately eliminated. Lyle noted that Salvino warmed up without issue and felt fantastic before entering the ring and will be thoroughly examined by the veterinary team and is resting well back in the barn.



Ashley Holzer (Wellington, Fla.) and Bliss, a 2012 Oldenburg mare owned by Holzer and Diane Fellows, rode in the FEI Intermediate I class and received a 70.00 percent from the panel, completing their weekend of Small Tour competition.



Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Miki Yang (Los Altos Hills, Calif.) both participated in the FEI Young Rider classes this week, with Simonson riding Son of a Lady, a 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan & Clifton Simonson, and Yang aboard Donavan, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding owned by Four Winds Farm. Yesterday in the FEI Young Rider Individual Test, Simonson and Son of a Lady received a 70.706 percent for sixth place in the class. Yang rode Donavan to a 70.088 percent for twelfth place. Today in the FEI Young Rider Freestyle, Simonson and Son of a Lady, a relatively new mount for the talented young rider, earned a 74.930 percent which placed them third in the class. Yang and Donovan finished their freestyle with a 68.625 percent from the ground jury, concluding an excellent week of great competition and tremendous experience for the two up-and-coming U.S. athletes.



