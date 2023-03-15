In Memoriam: Dr. Meg “Muggy” Mullin (1960 – 2023)

US Equestrian mourns the loss of Dr. Meg Mullin, a longtime veterinarian for B.W. Furlong & Associates and Team Veterinarian for the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team and numerous other U.S. teams across the disciplines. Dr. Mullin passed away after several weeks in a coma following a polo accident in Wellington, Fla. Dr. Mullin’s vivacious smile and personality made her a joy to travel and work with as one of the most well-respected veterinarians in the industry.

Dr. Meg Mullin at the 2022 ECCO FEI World Championships in Herning, Denmark

(Shannon Brinkman Photo)

Dr. Mullin started her career with B.W. Furlong & Associates in 1998, basing herself out of Oldwick, N. J., shortly after her graduation from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked diligently across the disciplines, learning from some of the best throughout her career and dedicating her life to her craft and passion. Dr. Mullin traveled the world through her work as an FEI veterinarian, having served as Veterinary Delegate at prestigious events, including the Central Park Horse Show, U.S. Dressage Olympic Selection Trials, and many others.

With the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team, Dr. Mullin traveled to Tokyo, Japan, for the Paralympic Games in 2021, helping the team earn their first Paralympic bronze medal and support the historic performance of Roxanne Trunnell and Dolton. She was also with the team at the 2022 FEI Para Dressage World Championships in Herning, Denmark, where the team finished with a bronze medal and captured several individual medals as well. Dr. Mullin most recently traveled with the U.S. Jumping Team to their European Tour in the fall, including stops in Spain and Portugal.

She was a loyal Philadelphia Eagles fan and in her spare time was an avid polo player and skier. She will be greatly missed, and her impact on the industry and community will not be easily forgotten.