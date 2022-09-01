Horse Health Requirements Worldwide Rollout

In accordance with the FEI Veterinary Regulations, as of January 1, 2022 all Horses competing at all FEI Events worldwide must fulfil the Horse Health Requirements via the FEI HorseApp.

The Horse Health Requirements were devised and implemented in response to the severe EHV-1 outbreak in mainland Europe last year, and are vital for the health and welfare of horses at FEI Events by providing an important biosecurity system to reduce the risk of an outbreak of an infectious disease.

Sanctions for non-compliance with these requirements are already in force for Horses competing at FEI Events in Mainland Europe and these will be introduced and enforced worldwide as of September 1, 2022. The month of August served as a transitional month for all FEI Events outside of Mainland Europe, providing an opportunity for all Stakeholders to become acquainted with the processes and sanctions that will now apply. A summary of the revised sanctions as laid out in Annex VI of the FEI Veterinary Regulations can be found here.