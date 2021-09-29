Friesian Breed’s Esteemed IFSHA World and Grand National Championship Horse Show Gets Underway

Springfield, Ohio – The International Friesian Show Horse Association (IFSHA) is set to host the 2021 World and Grand National Championship Horse Show in Springfield, Ohio, from September 29 through October 3. Entries have brought the best of the Friesian breed to compete in more than 200 classes over the course of the show. Classes include a variety of disciplines, such as dressage, Western dressage, English pleasure, carriage pleasure driving, trail, in-hand, and more.

Judges Ron Bartholomew (Martville, N.Y.) Joan Harms (Sterline, Ill.), Karen Homer-Brown (Georgetown, Ky.), and Angela Littlefield (Medford, Ore.) will evaluate and crown the 2021 World Champions. Horses will be judged for their beauty and conformation, as well as how well they move to the music in liberty classes, high stepping around the show ring, and more! Take a moment between classes to visit the barns and meet the horses. At the end of the show, one horse in the Friesian division and one horse in the Part-Bred division will go on to be crowned the "High Point" Horse of the Show.

Several special events will take place for exhibitors throughout the show, including a Wednesday’s exhibitor social event, followed by the Presentation of Stallions, as well as the IFSHA Annual General Meeting on Saturday. Additionally, the Friesian Horse Association North America/Koninklijke Vereniging "Het Friesch Paarden-Stamboek" Mare Show East took place on Tuesday evening in the covered dressage arena.

The International Friesian Show Horse Association is a recognized affiliate of US Equestrian and is dedicated to providing a safe, competitive, and friendly environment for Friesians, Part-Bred Friesians, and Friesian enthusiasts of all ages to compete.

Visit the US Equestrian Learning Center video library to learn more about the Friesian horse with Bruce Griffin. Join the conversation and follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok using #JoinTheJoy.

