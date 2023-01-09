Four New Champions Crowned at 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships – Intermediate

Mill Spring, N.C. – The cones phase brought an exciting weekend to a close at the Tryon Fall CDE, which hosted the 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships for intermediate divisions. Athletes and their horses and ponies competed in the International Ring at the Tryon International Equestrian Center

Louise Fox and Hidden Hollow William. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Intermediate VSE National Championship

Louise Fox (Haughton, La.) and her 2009 Miniature gelding, Hidden Hollow William, were the wire-to-wire winners for the Intermediate VSE (Very Small Equine) division on a score of 153.55.

“It’s been really awesome here. I really enjoyed it,” said Fox. “The dressage went really well for him, and then we had an awesome marathon. He went like a rocket; I say we don’t go to the start gate. We go to the launchpad. He went clear and made his time with no problem, and in the cones we had a clear round with just a few penalty points for time. So I’m very, very pleased.”

The VSE competitors tackle the same terrain and obstacles as the full-sized horses, which gives them an extra challenge, but “William” was fit and up to the task.

“It was definitely a challenging course, especially with the hills. But the footing was super. The grass was perfect, and he did even better than I thought he would,” said Fox, adding that she’s eyeing moving up to the advanced division next season. “He handles this stuff with no problem. People should take [Miniature Horses] a lot more seriously. They’re so much fun, and they’re easier to handle, and the equipment is less expensive. And of course, they’re just as cute as they can be!”

Sarah Reitz and Fferm Gwenffrwd Onyx Star. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Intermediate Single Pony National Championship

With an excellent dressage score of 49.33, a fast and clear marathon phase, and just 3 penalties in cones, Sarah Reitz (Honeoye Falls, N.Y.) and her Section B Welsh Pony, Fferm Gwenffrwd Onyx Star, were the winners of the Intermediate Single Pony division with a final score of 117.59.

“I got ‘Onyx’ out of a field when he was a weanling and I’ve been driving him for 14 years now,” said Reitz. “I’ve driven him in a pair for years, because I own his brothers. He does everything from pleasure driving to combined driving.”

Reitz has been working on improving her dressage with Onyx to earn successful overall results with strong scores in all three phases.

“The highlight of this competition is winning dressage now,” said Reitz. I’ve been working with [Taz] Lester, and it’s improved our dressage immensely. We’ve always been sort of good at marathon and used that to get back to the top after dressage, but it’s kind of fun now having a trainer that I work with and we really click. And now we’ve been coming out of dressage in first.”

Ryley Miller and Sunrise's Commander. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Intermediate Single Horse National Championship

After moving into the lead in the marathon phase, Ryley Miller (Elverson, Pa.) and Sunrise’s Commander, Mary Baldwin’s 2007 Dutch Harness Horse gelding, held on to their first-place position through the cones, adding only three penalty points to finish on a score of 138.66.

“Overall he was really good,” said Miller. “Our dressage, I know what we need to improve on, but we’ve improved a lot. The marathon was one of our best marathons yet, and I was really happy. On cones, he was super game. He listened the whole time. Warming up, he was great.”

Miller and “Commanda” will head to the Garden State CDE next with the aim of continuing their successful season.

“It feels really good [to be National Champion]. I’m really happy with him and I’m happy with him,” said Miller. “So we’ll see where it goes.”

Jennifer Johnson with JC Plumona and JC Espirital. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Intermediate Pair Horses National Championship

Jennifer Johnson (Barboursville, Va.) finished her National Championship week on a score of 153.37 with her own JC Plumona, a 2012 Andalusian mare, and JC Espirital, a 2013 Andalusian mare. Despite an injury to her foot just before the horse inspection, Johnson went on to earn a personal best dressage score with her pair, setting the stage for a successful weekend. She gives credit to Cheryl Painter, her groom and navigator, for stepping up to keep things going while Johnson was stymied with crutches and a boot for her injured tendon.

“We had a really great, fun run on marathon,” said Johnson. “It was a personal best on marathon. It was the first time I’ve broken under 100 on marathon. And in the cones, I couldn’t be any more pleased. It was almost a double clear. I had just a hair over on seconds with no balls down and I couldn’t be happier.

“I’ve been really thrilled to be invited back into the Developing Athlete Program, and I’ve done a clinic recently up in Massachusetts with [Taz Lester] and it was incredibly helpful. I was able to get back together with him last weekend for a private clinic and it has really made a huge difference both in how my horses are going and my own psychology about how to drive. It’s a really awesome program and I’m grateful to be in it.”

Johnson’s matched pair of Andalusians, who are full sisters, are a striking sight out on the course and in the arena. She’s a lifelong fan of the breed for their brains and athleticism.

“Their mother was my heart horse who I lost just a couple of months ago, so this is extra special,” said Johnson. “I grew up with the breed, and they absolutely have my heart. Their temperament is superb. I think they’re quite athletic—their sire is a Grand Prix dressage horse. I just love their movement and the gentleness of their demeanor is really wonderful.”

