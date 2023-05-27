Search
Become a Member
US Equestrian offices will be closed on Monday, May 29th, in observance of Memorial Day.
Please note: Our main number has changed. Dial 859-810-8733 to reach our Member Services department.
  1. Home
  2. Network & News
  3. Press Releases
  4. Article
  • Share:

FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors application deadline is May 30

by US Equestrian Communications | May 27, 2023, 8:00 AM EST

Lexington, Ky. -- The application deadline for the 2023 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors is Tuesday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. ET. 

Applications and additional information on the selection procedures are available at www.usef.org or by clicking here.

The 2023 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors will take place in Castelsagrat, France, on September 2, 2023. Athletes wishing to be considered must complete the online application and pay the appropriate fee before the deadline. 

If you have any questions on the application process, please contact Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected].