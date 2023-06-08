FEI Driving and Para Driving World Championships Application Deadline Is June 15

Lexington, Ky. - The application deadline for the 2023 Driving and Para Driving World Championships is Thursday, June 15, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Applications and additional information on the selection procedures are available here.

The 2023 FEI Para Driving World Championship will take place in Exloo, Netherlands, from August 23-27. The 2023 FEI Driving World Championship for Ponies will take place in Oirschot, Netherlands, from August 30 – September 3. The 2023 FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses will take place in Le Pin au Haras, France, from September 27 – October 1.

Athletes wishing to be considered for these world championships must complete the online application and pay the appropriate fee before the deadline.

If you have any questions on the application process, please contact Anna Brooks Thomas, Director of Driving, at [email protected].