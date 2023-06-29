Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Completes First Day of CDIO5* Competition at Aachen CHIO

Aachen, Germany - The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team rounded out their first day of competition in the Prize of Family Tesch FEI Dressage Nations Cup CDIO5*, with combinations contesting the FEI Grand Prix test. Overall, the team sits on a combined score of 213.630 and stands in eighth place overall. Anna Buffini (San Diego, Calif.) and FRH Davinia La Douce were the highest-placed U.S. combination, scoring a 72.804% from the judging panel as the last combination to compete today. Competition will continue Saturday, July 1, with the FEI Grand Prix Special beginning at 8:15 a.m. GMT/2:15 a.m. EST to conclude team competition.



“We had some great moments out there today and I’m really proud of our team and the effort they've put forward,” said Chef d’Equipe Debbie McDonald. “Some of the world’s best combinations are here this year and all of our athletes are taking something extremely valuable away from this experience, which will benefit both themselves and their horses in the future."

Anna Buffini & FRH Davinia La Douce

US Equestrian

Susie Dutta (Wellington, Fla.) and Don Design DC were the first combination to lead off in the team order, going last in the first rotation after the U.S. drew eighth overall. The pair produced a lovely and mistake-free test before a quickly-filling crowd in Deutsche Bank Stadium. The piaffe and passage work is a highlight for the 2010 Hanoverian gelding owned by Susie & Tim Dutta, with the pair nearly breaking the 70% margin for their work in the arena.



Aboard U.S.-bred Serenade MF, Alice Tarjan and her own 2013 American Hanoverian mare, showcased powerful movement in their trot tour. Tarjan, who competed at the 2023 FEI Dressage World Cup Final with Serenade MF, continues to improve the mare’s overall rideability in the ring with her expressive movement. The pair were rewarded with a 71.087% and earned valuable experience in the main arena.



As the third horse and rider combination in the rotation, Sarah Tubman (Wellington, Fla.) and First Apple, received a 69.674 percent. The 2010 KWPN stallion owned by Summit Farm and Tubman competed at CHIO Aachen representing the Dutta Corp. U.S. Team for the first time in 2022, and the atmosphere brings an added sense of energy for the veteran combination, who were honored to be named to the team for a second consecutive year.



As the final combination for the team, Anna Buffini (San Diego, Calif.) and FRH Davinia La Douce, a 2007 Hanoverian mare, produced a beautiful test, notching the highest score of the day for U.S. contingent, earning a 72.804%. The pair, who also made their first FEI Dressage World Cup Final start in Omaha, Neb. in April, alongside teammate Tarjan and Serenade MF, were harmonious and correct in their test, helping to improve the overall team score looking ahead to the FEI Grand Prix Special on Saturday.



Schedule

Results

Watch



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram. Keep up with all of the action with US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.