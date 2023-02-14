Dover Saddlery® Continues as Official Partner of US Equestrian

Lexington, KY. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that Dover Saddlery will continue its support of US Equestrian as an Official Partner and the title sponsor of the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final. Dover Saddlery has been the title sponsor of the prestigious final since 2017.

Dover Saddlery offers a wide selection of apparel, tack, barn supplies and more for horses and riders. US Equestrian members benefit from Dover Saddlery’s partnership with a 10% discount in Dover Saddlery stores or at DoverSaddlery.com thanks to an exclusive MemberPerk.

“Dover Saddlery has been a great partner of US Equestrian over the years, and we’re so pleased to have them continue their support,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “The Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final continues to be among the most popular and prestigious events on the competition calendar with their support, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our members a valuable MemberPerk discount on their Dover Saddlery purchases.”

“As a team of riders ourselves, we are pleased to continue our partnership with the United States Equestrian Federation and the title sponsorship of the USEF Dover Saddlery Hunter Seat Medal Final for the sixth year,” said Dover Saddlery CEO, Brad Wolansky. “We’re proud as well to provide USEF members with a 10% discount on purchases for themselves and their horses in pursuit of health and happiness. They can enjoy this discount whether they order online or in any of our retail store locations.”

The Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final is comprised of multiple rounds and judged on equitation over a course set at 3'6". Riders qualify for the Final by accumulating points in qualifying classes throughout the season. The 2023 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final will be held on October 15 at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show.

