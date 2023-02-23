Dates Announced for 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the selected host sites for the 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships. US Equestrian will offer 16 national championship classes across four events.
The qualifying requirements for athletes are published on the USEF website.
The following are the dates, locations, and classes offered for the 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships:
Advanced Ponies (Single, Pair, Four-in-Hand)
Spring Fling CDE, Ocala, Fla.
February 23-26, 2023
Advanced Pair Horses
Spring Fling CDE, Ocala, Fla.
February 23-26, 2023
All Preliminary Classes
Spring Fling CDE, Ocala, Fla.
February 23-26, 2023
Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses
Live Oak International, Ocala, Fla.
March 15-19, 2023
All Intermediate Classes
Tryon Fall CDE, Mill Spring, N.C.
September 20-24, 2023
Advanced Single Horse
Garden State CDE, Allentown, N.J.
October 5-8, 2023
For more information, contact Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, at [email protected] or 859-225-2077.
Follow US Equestrian
Stay up to date with USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.