Dates Announced for 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Nov 16, 2022, 3:30 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the selected host sites for the 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships. US Equestrian will offer 16 national championship classes across four events.

The qualifying requirements for athletes are published on the USEF website.

The following are the dates, locations, and classes offered for the 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships:

Advanced Ponies (Single, Pair, Four-in-Hand)
Spring Fling CDE, Ocala, Fla.
February 23-26, 2023 

Advanced Pair Horses
Spring Fling CDE, Ocala, Fla.
February 23-26, 2023

All Preliminary Classes
Spring Fling CDE, Ocala, Fla.
February 23-26, 2023

Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses
Live Oak International, Ocala, Fla.
March 15-19, 2023

All Intermediate Classes
Tryon Fall CDE, Mill Spring, N.C.
September 20-24, 2023 

Advanced Single Horse
Garden State CDE, Allentown, N.J.
October 5-8, 2023 


For more information, contact Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, at [email protected] or 859-225-2077.

 

