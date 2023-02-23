Dates Announced for 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the selected host sites for the 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships. US Equestrian will offer 16 national championship classes across four events.

The qualifying requirements for athletes are published on the USEF website.

The following are the dates, locations, and classes offered for the 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Championships:

Advanced Ponies (Single, Pair, Four-in-Hand)

Spring Fling CDE, Ocala, Fla.

February 23-26, 2023

Advanced Pair Horses

Spring Fling CDE, Ocala, Fla.

February 23-26, 2023

All Preliminary Classes

Spring Fling CDE, Ocala, Fla.

February 23-26, 2023

Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses

Live Oak International, Ocala, Fla.

March 15-19, 2023

All Intermediate Classes

Tryon Fall CDE, Mill Spring, N.C.

September 20-24, 2023

Advanced Single Horse

Garden State CDE, Allentown, N.J.

October 5-8, 2023



For more information, contact Danielle Aamodt, Director of Driving, at [email protected] or 859-225-2077.

