Competitions & Conversations: Opportunities for All Levels Discussion Rescheduled for January 25 at 3:00 p.m.

Lexington, Ky. – The second session of the Competitions & Conversations: Opportunities for All Levels discussion has been rescheduled to take place after the 2021 US Equestrian Annual Meeting. It will be hosted in conjunction with the third session of the series, Competitions & Conversations: Cost vs. Expectations, on Monday, January 25, at 3:00 p.m. The 90-minute virtual discussion will feature audience Q&A opportunities with Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney and President-Elect Tom O’Mara as they discuss new opportunities and competition products benefiting all levels and address cost versus expectations in the current competition environment.

CEO Bill Moroney will lead a discussion session during the 2021 US Equestrian Annual Meeting on Wednesday, January 13, at 6:00 p.m. focusing on member ideas, feedback, and suggestions submitted to the USEF Competitions Task Force to date. He will also review key takeaways and learnings from the recent USEF Competition Environment survey data collection and provide an update on the USEF Competitions Task Force.



Register Now for Competitions: Member Feedback, Survey Results and Next Steps.

Member registration for the Competitions & Conversations: Opportunities for All Levels and Cost vs. Expectations joint session will open on Monday, January 18.