Classic Rounds Kick off 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East

Traverse City, Mich. - Flintfields Horse Park hosted a full day of hunter talent as competitors in the 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships completed their classic rounds. In mild late-June weather, more than 300 entries had their first turns in front of the judges.

Avery Glynn and Day Won. ©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

The 3’6” height took center stage in the Turtle Creek Casino International Ring over Joe Carnicom’s flowing classic course. The day’s top score went to Avery Glynn (Petaluma, Calif.) riding Day Won, a 2017 Belgian Warmblood gelding owned by Balmoral. The pair won the Small Junior Hunter 16-17 section and earned an impressive 270 from the judges.

Over in the Main Hunter Ring where the 3’3” entries competed, Aedan Mooney (Golden, Colo.) rode She’s All That, a 2015 Westphalian mare owned by Linda Yarborough, to a score of 270. The pair won the classic round for the Large Junior Hunter 16-17 section and took the lead in the overall 3’3” standings.

Aedan Mooney and She's All That. ©Andrew Ryback Photography

US Equestrian College Fair Presented by Upper Echelon Academy

For the second year in a row, riders and their families had an opportunity to meet with representatives from colleges and universities at the US Equestrian College Fair Presented by Upper Echelon Academy. Ten colleges with equine academic programs and/or equestrian teams were on hand to provide info to prospective students and answer questions. Traverse City Horse Shows provided a pizza lunch for participants, giving competitors a break to relax and socialize during a busy day of competition.

Current Standings

3’6” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Deja Blue and Djuna Lauder – 259.25 Ever So Often and Paige Walkenbach - 259 Golden Ticket and Addison McQuaker (CAN) - 256



3’6” Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Day Won and Avery Glynn - 270 Advent and Eleanor Rudnicki – 266.5 Bettina and Mary Caroline Nolan - 258



3’6” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Arabesque and Clara Propp - 266 Casino Cash and Brooke Hagerty - 259 Symbolic and Hailey Guidry – 256.5



3’6” Large Junior Hunter 16-17

Small Love and Caroline Signorino – 268 Skyhawk and Carlee McCutcheon – 265.5 No Secret and Isabelle Ehman – 2675

3’3” Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under

High Vigour and Rylie True – 259 Gio Candio and Abigail Davis – 258.5 The Politician and Meredith Smith - 254



3’3” Small Junior Hunter 16-17

Central Park and Vivian Palmer – 252.5 Calou and Sadie Furr – 248.5 My Everything and Avery Sheppard – 242.5



3’3” Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under

Debonair and Veronica Feeley – 259.75 Easter and Colvin Hall – 256 Counselor and Claire Mullally - 254



3’3” Large Junior Hunter 16-17

She’s All That and Aedan Mooney - 270 Calamanzo and Grace Shipman – 264 Casa Quo Vadis and Chelsea Stopford – 257.5

