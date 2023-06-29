Chester Weber and Team Earn Top Spot in Driving Dressage Phase at CHIO Aachen

Aachen, Germany - Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) and his team of First Edition, Julius V, Kadora, and Kasper D, drove to an impressive win in the driving phase of the CAIO-4* at CHIO Aachen finishing the first phase of competition on a score of 38.85. The win marks another top performance Weber has achieved at Aachen throughout the years. The team finished atop the podium in a field of 25 entries.



Weber has been a mainstay at CHIO Aachen for the U.S. Driving program, having competed at the venue in four-in-hand competition since 2002, and has won the dressage phase several times over the years. With the familiarity of the arena and venue, the competition is still a highlight for Weber and team and make it their goal every year to produce top performances across the phases and to make their supporters and team proud.

Chester Weber and team

US Equestrian