Cheryl Van Deusen and Katie Bumgarner Win USEF Endurance Awards for 2020

Cheryl Van Deusen and EBS Regal Majjaal. Photo: Becky Pearman Photography

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian congratulates the top endurance athletes from the 2020 competition season. Cheryl Van Deusen (New Smyrna Beach, Fla.) has won the Maggy Price Endurance Excellence Award, which is presented annually to the top U.S. senior endurance rider. Katie Bumgarner (Raleigh, N.C.) will receive the Brunjes Junior/Young Rider Trophy as the top U.S. junior or young rider in the sport.

Van Deusen had a successful season with her own EBS Regal Majjaan, a 15-year-old Arabian gelding. Together they completed CEI3* rides at Greenway Gallivant in Florida and Broxton Bridge in South Carolina early in the 2020 competition season. With her 16-year-old Arabian gelding, Hoover the Mover, Van Deusen earned second-place finishes in the CEI3* at Indian Springs in New Mexico and the CEI2* at the Broxton Bridge November ride. She completed her final CEI3* of the year at Broxton Bridge where she finished in second place with Holly Corcoran’s 8-year-old Arabian mare, Lorienn.

This year marks Van Deusen’s fourth consecutive season as the top U.S. senior endurance athlete. She is currently ranked 4th in the FEI Endurance Open Riders World Ranking.

Katie Bumgarner and Nazeefs Flashy Rose. Photo: Becky Pearman Photography

Bumgarner had three top finishes in CEI rides with three different horses during the 2020 season. She rode Golden Lightning, Janice Worthington’s 20-year-old Arabian gelding, to a second-place finish at the CEIYJ1* at Broxton Bridge in January. In November, she added two wins to her record at Broxton Bridge, placing first in the CEIYJ1* with Khomets Boss Hoss, a 14-year-old half-Arabian gelding, and in the CEIYJ2* with Nazeefs Flashy Rose, a 13-year-old Arabian mare. Both horses are owned by Cheryl Van Deusen.

The Maggy Price Endurance Excellence Award is generously sponsored by Gold Medal Farm and Larry and Valerie Kanavy in memory of Maggy Price. Price was the 1992 FEI Endurance World Championship silver medalist and was instrumental in developing international endurance in the U.S. The Brunjes Junior/Young Rider Trophy is awarded in memory of Kathy Brunjes, a successful endurance athlete and active supporter of the junior/young rider program.

