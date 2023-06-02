Chefs d’Equipe Announced for Land Rover U.S. Driving Teams at the 2023 FEI World Championships for Pairs, Ponies, and Para Driving

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the chefs d’equipe for the upcoming FEI Driving World Championships for Pairs, Ponies, and Para Driving. Jennifer Matheson (Aiken, S.C.) will lead the para and ponies teams, while Jeff Legg (Quinton, Va.) will lead the pairs team.

Photo courtesy Jennifer Matheson

Jennifer Matheson had an outstanding career as a pony driver, representing her native Canada at the 2005 FEI Driving World Championships for Ponies in the single pony division before becoming a U.S. citizen and focusing on pony pairs. She was the USEF Combined Driving National Champion in the pony pairs division in 2010, 2011, and 2013, and represented the U.S. at the 2011 and 2013 FEI Driving World Championships for Ponies. She continued success in the division through 2018, when she was the winner in the Live Oak CAI2*. Since retiring from competition, she operates Katydid Farm and is manager of the Katydid CDE, now held at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

Photo courtesy Jeff Legg

Jeff Legg is a longtime FEI steward for both driving and eventing whose resume includes serving as a steward for the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™. He competed as a navigator and groom with international driving athletes including Suzy Stafford and Donna Crookston. With more than 35 years of professional experience in higher education, he has a great deal of experience in building teams and maximizing their success.

The 2023 FEI Para Driving World Championships takes place Aug. 23-27 in Exloo, Netherlands. The championship for ponies will be held in Oirschot, Netherlands, Aug. 30-Sept. 3, and the pairs championship will take place at Le Pin-au-Haras, France, Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.