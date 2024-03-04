Chefs d’Equipe Announced for 2024 FEI Driving World Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the Chefs d’Equipe for the 2024 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses and the FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses, both of which will take place this September. Marcie Quist will serve as chef for the four-in-hands and Jeff Legg will serve as chef for the singles team.

Marcie Quist ©Matt Turer/US Equestrian

Marcie Quist (Vass, N.C.) has been involved in the sport of combined driving for more than 20 years as a competitor, licensed official, USEF judge, and FEI steward. She has served as chef for the U.S. team at numerous FEI Driving World Championships for four-in-hand, pairs, singles, and para driving, most recently at the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy.

Photo courtesy Jeff Legg

Jeff Legg (Quinton, Va.) is an FEI licensed steward for both combined driving and eventing. He has competed in driving as a navigator and groom for several U.S. driving athletes, including Suzy Stafford and Donna Crookston. He recently served as chef for the 2023 FEI Driving World Championship for Pair Horses in Le Pin-au-Haras, France.

The FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses will take place Sept. 4-8, 2024, in Szilvásvárad, Hungary. Learn more here.

The FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses will take place Sept. 19-22, 2024, in Le Pin-au-Haras, France. Learn more here.

