Championship Season Is Underway for USEF National Breed and Discipline Affiliates

Summer is winding down, but some of the most exciting competitions of the 2022 horse show season are still ahead. Mark your calendar for these USEF affiliate national championships coming up this fall. Many of these events will be broadcast on USEF Network.

Arabian & Half-Arabian Sport Horse National Championship Horse Show

Sept. 12-17

Wilmington, Ohio

Arabian, Half-Arabian, and Anglo-Arabian horses compete in a full slate of sport divisions, including carriage driving, dressage, Western dressage, hunter, jumper, and in-hand.

National Show Horse Finals

Sept. 15-17

Springfield, Ill.

National Show Horses and their riders will compete for championships at the historic Illinois State Fairgrounds in a full slate of saddle seat, hunter pleasure, Western pleasure, equitation, and halter classes. The show also offers classes for Arabians and Half-Arabians.

Paso Fino Horse Association Grand National Championship Show

Sept. 19-24

Ocala, Fla.

The Paso Fino Horse Association is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Grand National Championship Show this year. Amateur, youth, and professional equestrians from across the Paso Fino community will compete in Ocala at the breed’s signature U.S. event. The show will be broadcast on USEF Network.

Western Dressage Association of America World Show

Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Guthrie, Okla.

The WDAA World Show offers something for everyone, with nearly 50 breeds represented across all levels of Western dressage competition. In addition to division awards, the show offers awards for therapeutic riders and veterans.

Welsh Pony and Cob Society American National Show

Sept. 28-Oct. 2

Chickasha, Okla.

Welsh Ponies and Cobs compete in driving, pleasure, and equitation classes as well as trail, reining, and hunter over fences. The best of the breed will also compete in-hand in breeding classes. The show will be broadcast on USEF Network.

International Friesian Show Horse Association National Show

Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Springfield, Ohio

Friesians and part-Friesians compete for national titles in saddle seat, hunt seat, and Western pleasure along with driving, in-hand, and dressage.

Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show

Oct. 8-15

Oklahoma City, Okla.

This year marks the 50th edition of the Morgan breed’s Grand National & World Championship show. Morgan versatility will be on display across four rings at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, with classes for all show, sport, and Western disciplines.

U.S. National Arabian & Half-Arabian Championship Horse Show

Oct. 21-29

Tulsa, Okla.

The best of the best Arabian and Half-Arabian show horses will be in the spotlight at Tulsa’s Expo Square, with classes ranging from sidesaddle and show hack to reining and working cow. U.S. Nationals also hosts one of the country’s most competitive judging contests with divisions for youth and collegiate teams.

International Andalusian & Lusitano Horse Association National Championships

Nov. 8-12

Fort Worth, Texas

The national championship for Iberian breeds in the U.S. will feature full and half-Andalusians and Lusitanos in dressage, driving, pleasure, and halter classes at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

US Dressage Finals presented by Adequan®

Nov. 10-13

Lexington, Ky.

Dressage horses from Training Level through Grand Prix cap off their season and ride for championship titles at the Kentucky Horse Park. The show will be broadcast on USEF Network.

Marshall & Sterling Insurance/USHJA National Championships

Nov. 14-20

Las Vegas, Nev.

USHJA’s championship show is a showcase for hunter, jumper, and equitation competitors with a focus on amateurs and junior riders. The show is held in conjunction with the Las Vegas National CSI4*-W at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa’s Equestrian Center.

Photos: Ashley Swift/US Equestrian; ShowChampions; Avalon Photography; Howard Schatzberg; [email protected] Images; SusanJStickle.com; Tricia Booker/USHJA