Call for Media Credentials: 2023 US Equestrian Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. - The 2023 US Equestrian Annual Meeting will take place in Lexington, Ky., at the Hyatt Regency Lexington, January 12-14, 2023. Members of the media who would like to attend should submit a request for credentials by January 4, 2023.

The US Equestrian Annual Meeting hosts the Board of Directors meeting as well as the Pegasus Awards Dinner and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Dinner, which wrap up the 2022 competition year across all breeds and disciplines. A newly designed two-day interactive workshop, "Working Together for Our Future," will take place Thursday and Friday with workshop and breakout sessions each day. US Equestrian President Tom O’Mara’s General Session presentation will take place Friday afternoon.

To register as media, please contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected] with a brief explanation of your media assignment, days you plan to attend, and contact information. Each news outlet receives one complimentary registration for the 2023 US Equestrian Annual Meeting.

For more information and a complete schedule, please visit www.usef.org/annual-meeting.