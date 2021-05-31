Call for Media Credential Applications: 2021 U.S. Dressage Short List Observation Event

Lexington, Ky. - The U.S. Dressage Short List Observation Event will take place June 8-11, 2021, at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Fla. Members of the media who would like to request credentials to cover the event should submit a completed application form by May 31, 2021. You must request special permission for more than one person per media outlet to attend the event. Media attending the event are expected to follow all outlined procedures in the COVID-19 Action Plan as well as guidance given by the competition organizers.

The Observation Event will provide an opportunity for U.S. Dressage Short List combinations to compete in an environment similar to what is expected during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with classes taking place in the evening under the lights in a similar humidity and temperature index as the host city. The horse inspection will take place on Tuesday, June 8, and combinations will compete in the FEI Grand Prix on Wednesday, June 9, with the group draw order determined by the FEI World Rankings List. The FEI Grand Prix Special Test to Music will be held on Friday, June 11.

Please fill out and return the media credential form and waiver to Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected].