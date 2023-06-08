American Regent Animal Health Continues Title Sponsorship of Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West for 2023

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that American Regent Animal Health, makers of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), will continue as title sponsor of the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East and West for 2023. Additionally, Adequan i.m. is the presenting sponsor of the Junior Hunter Finals livestreams on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV, bringing the fun and excitement of these championships to fans around the world.

Established in 2001, these championships have become a highlight of the competition calendar, with more than 2,000 hunters qualifying each year across the 3’3” and 3’6” heights. This year’s East championship will take place in Traverse City, Michigan, June 27-July 1, and the West championship will be held in San Juan Capistrano, California, July 23-25.

“It’s an honor to have American Regent Animal Health’s support of the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships again for 2023,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “These championships are a highly anticipated annual event for the hunter community, and Adequan’s continued sponsorship helps to make them a world-class competition for our youth riders.”

“Adequan i.m. has worked for over 30 years to help keep horses moving,” said American Regent Animal Health Marketing Director Marjorie Lathrop. “We’re honored to extend that support to the next generation of elite equestrians by serving as title sponsor of the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship, a distinction we’ve held since 2005.”

Learn more about the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships here.

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to joint health in horses and dogs – no matter where they are or what they do. The company manufactures FDA-approved products, including Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated

glycosaminoglycan) and BetaVet® (betamethasone sodium phosphate and betamethasone acetate injectable suspension). Equine practitioners have relied on Adequan i.m. for three decades, and BetaVet is the only dual-ingredient I.A. corticosteroid for horses. The company

also manufactures Adequan® Canine (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), which has been used by veterinarians for more than 20 years and helped thousands of dogs lead more active lives. Learn more at ARAnimalHealth.com.

