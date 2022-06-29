Adrienne Lyle & Salvino Secure Second Place in HAVENS Horsefeed-Prize FEI Grand Prix CDI4*

Aachen, Germany – Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino received a 76.891 percent from the ground jury in the HAVENS Horsefeed-Prize FEI Grand Prix CDI4* to take second behind Catherine Dufour (DEN) and Bohemian who earned an 80.413 percent. Lyle and Salvino were one of two U.S. combinations in the class, with Sarah Tubman (Wellington, Fla.) and First Apple, who took 15th place with a score of 68.761.



Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino, a 2007 Hanoverian stallion owned by Betsy Juliano, rode a fluid and balanced test in their first outing in Europe this season. The pair showcased stellar piaffe and passage work, which was well-rewarded by the judges, and Lyle feels confident the pair will continue to iron out details on their campaign for team selection ahead of the 2022 FEI Dressage World Championships later this summer.

Adrienne Lyle & Salvino

©Taylor Pence/US Equestrian



“Salvino feels great. With no spectators in Tokyo, it’s been a while since we’ve been in such a big atmosphere and he was quite enthusiastic in there today,” said Lyle. “We’re both so happy to be back here at this incredible show and I’m really looking forward to riding our freestyle under the lights on Saturday, which is an experience I’ve never had here. I’m already looking forward to tomorrow and cheering on our other American athletes in the Nations Cup!”



Competition in the FEI CDI4* will continue Friday with the FEI Grand Prix Special, and both U.S. combinations will contest the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle on Saturday, July 2, at 9:30 p.m. GMT+2.



The U.S. was represented by two combinations in the FEI Prix St. Georges, with Ashley Holzer (Wellington, Fla.) and Bliss, a 2012 Oldenburg mare owned by Holzer & Diane Fellows, earning a 71.853 percent to finish fourth in the class, while Charlotte Jorst (Reno, N.V.) and her own Zhaplin Langholt, a 2013 Danish Warmblood gelding, took fifth place with a score of 71.647 percent.



The Lambertz FEI Dressage Nations Cup CDIO5* will begin tomorrow, Thursday, June 30, at 9:30 a.m. GMT+2 with Katie Duerrhammer and Quartett starting off the team order with their ride at 10:24 a.m. Ben Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Indeed will follow second at 11:54 a.m. Jorst and Kastel’s Nintendo will go third, starting at 2:24 p.m., with Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper anchoring the first day of competition with a ride time at 4:03 p.m.



