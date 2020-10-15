Adequan® Returns as Title Sponsor of the 2020 Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian welcomes the return of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan) as the title sponsor of the 2020 Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championship, which is set to take place October 22-25 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, N.C. Additionally, Adequan® proudly supports U.S. para dressage athletes as the sponsor of the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team.

“We’re honored to be part of showcasing the elite talent of para dressage athletes through the Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championship,” said Allyn Mann, Director of Strategic Partnerships at American Regent Animal Health, maker of Adequan® i.m. “Our partnership with US Equestrian reflects our ongoing commitment to the sport of para dressage and to the riders who compete both at home and on the world stage.”

The 2020 Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championship will be held in conjunction with the Tryon Fall Dressage 3 show and will host divisions for CPEDI1*, CPEDI2*, and CPEDI3*. Team and individual tests will take place on October 23-24, and the top combinations will return for the freestyle tests on Sunday. Although spectators are not allowed at the venue due to COVID-19 restrictions, the competition will be live streamed on USEF Network.

“American Regent Animal Health has been a longtime supporter of equestrian sports, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of their continuing support of our para dressage athletes and programs,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “The Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championship is a highlight of the competition calendar, and we’re looking forward to seeing our athletes in action this fall as we get closer to next summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo.”

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for nearly three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.

