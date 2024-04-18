Adequan® Continues Partnership with US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that American Regent Animal Health, makers of Adequan® i.m. (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), will continue as the Official Joint Therapy Product of US Equestrian, an Official Supplier of the U.S. Equestrian Teams, and the title sponsor of the Adequan USEF Para Dressage National Championships and the Adequan/USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honors program.

For more than 30 years, Adequan has supported horses and riders at all levels. Adequan’s partnership with US Equestrian is a direct reflection of their commitment to the horse.

“Adequan has been a longstanding partner of US Equestrian and our shared commitment to the well-being of the horse is a top priority for both organizations,” stated US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Together, we are forging a pathway for our sport, ensuring every horse has access to the care and support they deserve.”

Adequan has been a leader in horse health through their pioneering work in joint health therapy.

“US Equestrian’s partnership with Adequan has been vital to the growth and success of our U.S. Equestrian Teams, and specifically to our Para Dressage program,” said US Equestrian Chief of Sport David O’Connor. “Our para dressage athletes have excelled in recent years, and Adequan’s continued support of the Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championships and Adequan/USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honor Program will ensure that our para athletes and the discipline as a whole will have a bright future for years to come.”

The Adequan/USEF Para Dressage Athlete of Honor Awards Program recognizes the highest-ranked para dressage athletes competing in the FEI Introductory A & B Tests. In doing so, the program strives to develop a solid foundation for future success in international para dressage competition by providing a steppingstone to the USEF para dressage program pathway.

“The Athlete of Honor is a wonderful award because it offers such a great opportunity for young, developing riders like me to be recognized. I am grateful to USEF for establishing a clear development pathway with achievable goals,” stated 2023 recipient Adalie Tuman. “I would like to encourage all other young athletes who might have a disability to give para dressage a try because it is beneficial in so many ways.”

Applications for the Athlete of Honors Awards are now open, and will close on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Adequan also is the title sponsor for the Adequan/USEF Para Dressage National Championships, which will take place as part of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions in Wayne, Ill., August 19-25, 2024. Recipients of the Athlete of Honor Awards will be invited to the Festival of Champions to receive their awards.

“We are so excited to continue this partnership and extend our support to the USEF and Para Dressage athletes,” said Marjorie Lathrop, marketing director, American Regent Animal Health. “Every year of partnership is a chance to advance the sport and keep horses and their riders moving together."

Adequan® i.m. is recommended for the intramuscular treatment of non-infectious degenerative and/or traumatic joint dysfunction and associated lameness of the carpal and hock joints in horses. WARNING: Not for use in humans. CAUTION: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. See full Prescribing information at adequan.com

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever-changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163.

