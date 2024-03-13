2024 USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses Set to Begin at Live Oak International

Ocala, Fla. – The U.S. driving community turns its attention to Ocala this week as the 33rd edition of the Live Oak International CAI gets underway. This year’s event will host the 2024 USEF Combined Driving National Championship for Advanced Four-in-Hand Horses and promises to be an exciting competition for athletes and spectators alike.

Three teams will vie for the national championship title after all horses were accepted at Wednesday’s horse inspection. Driving on his home turf, Chester Weber remains the one to watch in the division, and looks to repeat his result from 2023, where he won his 20th national championship title. He will drive his own team of KWPN geldings: Amadeus, Gouveneur, Julius V, Kadora, and Nico Teusje C.

Weber will be joined in the division by Jimmy Fairclough, his teammate from the 2018 Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games™. Fairclough returned to four-in-hand competition last year after a brief hiatus, earning wins in Bromont (CAN), Garden State CDE, and the Tryon Fall CDE. He drives his own team of KWPN geldings: Bento V, Dapper, Hendrik, Jake, and Lotario I&S.

Paul Maye and his Team Harmony will round out the roster as they look to capture their first national championship title in the division. Team Harmony is coming off successful completions in the four-in-hand class the 2023 Tryon Spring CDE and 2024 Spring Fling CDE. Maye will drive the Dutch Harness Horse geldings Harmony’s Domonic, Harmony’s Jagwire, Harmony’s Java, Harmony’s Nifty Shades of Grey, and the Irish Cob gelding Harmony’s Ziezo, all owned by Harmony Amateur Sports Foundation.

In addition to the four-in-hand national championship, Live Oak International hosts a full slate of combined driving classes for ponies and horses at all levels and turnouts. The event is also home to the Live Oak International CSI4*-W and CSI1* jumping competition, where some of the world’s best athletes will come to compete for a Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final qualification.

