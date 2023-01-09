2024 US Equestrian Annual Meeting Registration Is Now Open!

Lexington, Ky. - Registration is now open for the 2024 US Equestrian Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Omni Hotel in Louisville, Ky., from Jan. 12-14, 2024.

Following a successful launch last year, the USEF Annual Meeting will return to the two-day interactive workshop format. With a theme that builds off last year’s topics of social license and horse welfare in sport, “Our Future Is Now” will shape the three-day schedule. Workshop leaders are to include Dr. Camie Heleski, Dr. Jim Heird, David O’Connor, and more with topics ranging from biosecurity to continued talks on horse welfare.

Other highlights from the weekend will include the General Session hosted by USEF President Tom O’Mara on Friday, January 12; the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Celebration on Saturday, January 13; and the Pegasus Awards Celebration on Sunday, January 14.

The first Board of Directors Meeting of the new year will take place on Sunday, January 14, with an open session, accessible by members. The full schedule is available here.

“Our Future Is Now” will bring together industry leadership and members to discuss and address the changing landscape and current challenges facing equestrian sport that impact our future. All equestrians can benefit from the workshop topics led by experts in fields ranging from “a good life for horses” to biosecurity. Breakout sessions will be held following the expert presentations to engage participants in active dialogue and to develop recommendations that can inform both short-term and long-term strategies and steps forward.

Registration for the workshops is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please register early. There is no charge for participation in the workshops with registration to the USEF Annual Meeting. To register for the Annual Meeting and sign up for the workshops, please click here.

Two signature award galas take center stage in the evenings. On Saturday, January 13, the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Celebration will memorialize the top participants and point-earners from the 2023 competition year. On Sunday, January 14, the Pegasus Awards Celebration will recognize the industry’s notable and dedicated equestrians for their annual and ongoing achievements, as well as the prestigious Equestrian of the Year honors. To purchase tickets for the Pegasus Awards and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards, click here.

This year’s annual meeting location is at the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville, Ky. Conveniently located near the Louisville International Convention Center, you can explore so many opportunities of what makes Kentucky truly unique. From baseball bats and bourbon to the iconic Churchill Downs that hosts the Kentucky Derby, you are not far from adventures that will make your trip special.

US Equestrian has secured a discounted nightly group room rate of $175 plus tax. Included in the rate are guestrooms that feature high-speed internet access, a built-in entertainment system, and a gorgeous view of the Louisville skyline. The hotel features many opportunities to dine in, including the Library Bar, Neighborhood Services, and Bob's Steak and Chop House. Looking for an after-dinner drink? Look no further than Pin + Proof, Omni’s Prohibition-style speakeasy. Need to take a few moments to yourself? Then the full-service Mokara spa is calling your name.

While horses may bring you to the Annual Meeting, we hope that the southern hospitality and culture found in the Bluegrass state will be a welcomed addition to your travel itinerary.