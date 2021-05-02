2021 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant Competition Opportunities

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce that five competitions have committed to hosting the 2021 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant program at the zone level. Each zone-level winner will receive a $100 grant, to be used towards education- or equestrian-related expenses. The national competition is held at USEF Pony Finals annually, where winners receive a $500 grant to be used towards education-related expenses.

Host competitions, listed by zone, are as follows:

Zone 3: NCHJA Annual Horse Show (Raleigh, N.C.), June 30 – July 4, 2021

Zone 4: Aiken Spring Classic (Aiken, S.C.), April 28 – May 2, 2021

Zone 7: Southwest Showdown (Katy, Texas), September 22 – September 26, 2021

Zone 9: Oregon Summer Show (Wilsonville, Ore.), August 25 – August 29, 2021

Zone 10: Blenheim June Classic III (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), June 23 – June 27, 2021

National: USEF Pony Finals (Lexington, Ky.), August 9 – August 15, 2021

Eligibility Requirements

USEF members 17 years old and under competing in the Regular Hunter Pony, Green Hunter Pony, Pony Medal, Pony Jumpers, and Children’s Hunter Pony sections are eligible to participate in the grant program. Participants will compete against others in their age group. The four age groups are 8 years old and under, 9-11 years old, 12- 14 years old, and 15-17 years old.

Test Format

Each participant will take a short, written multiple-choice test about horsemanship. At the zone level, individuals will be awarded the grant based on the results of the exam and their response to a short essay question.

The national level competition will include the written test and a hands-on horsemanship test. The four highest-scoring participants on the written test in each age group will qualify for the hands-on horsemanship test, in which participants are asked to demonstrate various skills and knowledge. After the hands-on phase, a winner will be chosen from each age group based on their horsemanship skills and knowledge.

How to Enter

Riders interested in participating in the Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant program should refer to the prize list for the designated horse show in their zone. The prize list will include information specific to that show’s competition, such as test date, time, and location. Please contact the competition organizer with inquiries related to specific host competitions.

Please direct any other questions about the Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grant to Emily McSweeney, National Breeds & Disciplines Program Coordinator, at [email protected].

Photo by Andrea Evans/US Equestrian