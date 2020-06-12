2020 USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm Updates & Information

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian continues to plan for the 2020 USEF Pony Finals, presented by Collecting Gaits Farm, scheduled for August 3-9 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.

The safety of our members, their families, support teams, ponies, and all of the individuals involved with conducting this competition is a top priority. Therefore, this year’s event will follow the most up-to-date USEF COVID-19 Action Plan for USEF-Licensed Competitions released by the Federation at the time of the event. You may access that information by visiting our COVID-19 resource page. We will continue to monitor the environment and update you with any changes to our plans as warranted.

The prize list is now available and entries are open. The prize list and additional information will only be available electronically this year, and can be found on the Pony Finals website. Entries and stall reservations may be secured online via credit card or by mail with a check. No credit cards will be charged and no checks deposited, however, until we are certain that the event can be held safely. At that time individuals entered will be notified, all entries will be considered definite entries, and they will become subject to the show policy regarding scratches as outlined in the prize list. The deadline for entries is July 21, 2020.

Pony Finals will feel different this year as we alter or forego some of the typical event experiences. These changes include:

The Hunter Championship will be moved into the Rolex Arena, while the Jumper and Pony Medal events are still tentatively scheduled to occur in the Alltech Arena.

There will not be any VIP tables.

Social events/activities may be limited or canceled.

USHJA Horseless Horse Show has been canceled.

As we continue to follow the guidelines published by the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Federation, additional changes may be seen within the following areas:

Restrictions on golf cart usage and parking.

Limited or restricted access to the stabling areas, show office, and competition areas.

Modifications to any food services.

Modifications to the exhibitor bag handout and USHJA clinic sign-ups.

Other key information to remember about this event:

The qualification criteria has been amended. Those amendments can be found here.

The deadline for entries is July 21, 2020.

Notifications as to whether those entered are accepted to compete will likely be available shortly after the July 21 st deadline.

deadline. As noted in the amended criteria, preference will be given to those qualified under the traditional method of winning a champion or reserve. Only owners of Hunter ponies that have qualified via that traditional method of winning a champion or reserve will receive a qualified letter from USEF. If you do not receive a qualification letter for your pony and believe you should, please review the competition results for that pony, as it may have received “bad points” at the competition in question, thus preventing it from being considered qualified.

Owners of Hunter ponies looking to compete in the event based on the National Horse of the Year (HOTY) points, must submit an entry in order to be considered. We will not be contacting individuals based on the pony’s National HOTY ranking.

Please refer to the prize list for the refund policy. If you have questions after reviewing the prize list, please reach out to Kentucky Horse Shows management for clarifications.

Entries may be submitted online through the Show Management System. USEF does not manage this site, so please contact Show Management System directly with questions regarding the use of that site. A link to their website is available at www.ponyfinals.org.

Additional information can be found at www.ponyfinals.org.

If you have any additional questions, please email [email protected].