2020 Buckeye Nutrition USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship Kicks Off in Tryon

Photo: Taylor Pence/US Equestrian

Mill Spring, N.C. – Sixty-two horse and athlete combinations are set to compete in the 2020 Buckeye Nutrition USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship this week as part of the MARS Equestrian Tryon International Three-Day Event.

Top eventing athletes from coast to coast have convened at the Tryon International Equestrian Center and horses were presented to the ground jury on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 11, for the first horse inspection. All horses presented passed and will complete their dressage tests on Thursday and Friday with the first ride scheduled to take place at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday.

See ride times here.

The MARS Equestrian International Three-Day Event marks its inaugural year in 2020. Competitors at this year’s competition will have the opportunity to tackle the cross-country test designed by Captain Mark Phillips on the TIEC’s White Oak Course, the same venue that was used in the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games, on Saturday. The four-star National Champion will be crowned after the jumping phase on Sunday afternoon.

Watch the 2020 Buckeye Nutrition USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship live November 12-15 on USEF Network.

