USEF Athlete Selection Memo Now Available for the 2026 FEI Vaulting World Championship for Seniors

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian has published the athlete selection memo for the 2026 FEI Vaulting World Championship for Seniors. The 2026 FEI Vaulting World Championship for Seniors is scheduled to take place from August 13 – 16, 2026 in Aachen, Germany.

Raelyn Snyder and Allegra Hart compete with Lightning at the 2024 FEI World Vaulting Championships (©Daniel Kaiser | IMPRESSIONS)



This preliminary information is provided to assist athletes with their competition planning and is subject to change. Please remember that this information is based upon the recommendations of the USEF Vaulting Sport Committee and is subject to final approval by the USEF Board of Directors or USEF Executive Committee. Therefore, it is subject to change upon the approval of the final Selection Procedures by the USEF Board of Directors or USEF Executive Committee.



The proposed Selection Period for the 2026 U.S. Vaulting Team selection process will begin on January 1, 2025, and is anticipated to end June 1, 2026.



Download the 2026 FEI Vaulting World Championship for Seniors Selection Memo here.



If you have any questions or feedback on the full Selection Procedures, please contact Michelle McQueen, Director of Vaulting, at [email protected].





