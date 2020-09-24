Search
Become a Member
Breaking News
Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Information and Resources
Read
As a part of our efforts to protect the health of our employees, US Equestrian is working under a flexible work plan for our staff. As we transition to this modified format, there may be interruptions to service. We will do our best to have all services fully functioning as quickly as possible. Customer Care can be reached by emailing [email protected], online chat or leave a voicemail by calling (859) 258-2472. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.
  1. Home
  2. Network & News
  3. Press Releases
  4. Article
  • Share:

US Equestrian Announces Combinations for and 2020 FEI Driving World Championship for Singles

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Sep 24, 2020, 3:37 PM EST

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the horse-and-athlete combinations who will compete at the 2020 FEI Driving World Championship for Singles, which is set to take place in Pau, France from October 21-26, 2020.

Team members for the 2020 FEI Driving World Championships for Singles

The combinations selected to the U.S. Driving Team for the 2020 FEI Driving World Championships for Singles are as follows (in alphabetical order):

  • Taylor Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) and Katydid Duchess, an 11-year-old Welsh Pony Cross mare owned by Jennifer Matheson
  • Jennifer Hamilton (Alva, Fla.) and her own Makari Design, a 12-year-old KWPN gelding
  • Jennifer Thompson (Lodi, Wis.) and her own Funnominial, a ten-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Team Alternates:

  • Donna Crookston (Saltsburg, Pa.) and her own Viktor, a 12-year-old Dutch Harness gelding
  • Carrie Ostrowski (Lexington, Ky.) and Gellerduht, a nine-year-old KWPN gelding owned by John Hubbell
  • Natalie Tasha Wilkie (Paso Robles, Calif.) and her own Van Dyk 4, an 11-year-old German Riding Pony

The USEF will continue to work closely with the FEI and French National Federation in order to secure waivers allowing the US athletes and their support teams to travel to Pau

Follow US Equestrian
Stay up to date with U.S. combined driving by following USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Instagram and Twitter. Use #USADriving.

The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.