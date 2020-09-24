US Equestrian Announces Combinations for and 2020 FEI Driving World Championship for Singles

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the horse-and-athlete combinations who will compete at the 2020 FEI Driving World Championship for Singles, which is set to take place in Pau, France from October 21-26, 2020.

The combinations selected to the U.S. Driving Team for the 2020 FEI Driving World Championships for Singles are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Taylor Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) and Katydid Duchess, an 11-year-old Welsh Pony Cross mare owned by Jennifer Matheson

Jennifer Hamilton (Alva, Fla.) and her own Makari Design, a 12-year-old KWPN gelding

Jennifer Thompson (Lodi, Wis.) and her own Funnominial, a ten-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Team Alternates:

Donna Crookston (Saltsburg, Pa.) and her own Viktor, a 12-year-old Dutch Harness gelding

Carrie Ostrowski (Lexington, Ky.) and Gellerduht, a nine-year-old KWPN gelding owned by John Hubbell

Natalie Tasha Wilkie (Paso Robles, Calif.) and her own Van Dyk 4, an 11-year-old German Riding Pony

The USEF will continue to work closely with the FEI and French National Federation in order to secure waivers allowing the US athletes and their support teams to travel to Pau

